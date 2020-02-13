I start my heirloom tomatoes from seed indoors and transplant into progressively deeper pots so that, by the time I plant them outside, they have a very good root system. I read about grafting tomato plants onto good rootstock tomatos for better production. However, when planting outside, the grafted tomato would actually have a smaller root system than mine. Is it worth the trouble? Rootstock seeds run about $22 for 25 seeds.