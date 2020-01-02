Lichen are part fungus and part plant, living in mutualistic symbiosis, meaning both benefit from the arrangement. The plant’s chlorophyll creates nourishment while the fungi absorbs water and nutrients. Often you see lichen on an organic surface, for example, a tree trunk, as a support but, as you’ve found, Cladonia cristatella can be on stumps, logs or fence rails in the sun. As wood ages, it can becomes almost sponge-like holding water, thus good for lichen. These lichen reproduce primarily from broken fragments or spores. They work well in terrariums due to their diminutive 1” size.