Keys to creating Emerald City at home [Pictures]

Yes, we got Pantone's memo that emerald is the color of the year. But let's be honest, it is a difficult color to pull off. The color is so bold that going monochromatic will have your room looking like it was ripped from the pages of L. Frank Baum's classic "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz." When we asked home experts to offer some tips on how to easily incorporate the color trend into a space without going overboard, most said accessories were key. Here's a look at a few home goods that made us a wee bit green with envy. -John-John Williams IV