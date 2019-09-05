Advertisement Advertisement Home Features Restaurateur Tony Foreman likes to escape to his “home in the forest.” Sep 05, 2019 | 3:35 PM Restaurateur Tony Foreman’s home balances luxury with his family’s personality Next Gallery PHOTOS Glass House in Federal Hill Advertisement Home Home PICTURES: Baltimore Trainees Build Tiny Homes By Karl Merton Ferron Aug 14, 2019 David Boteach's Japanese garden Jill Smokler's midcentury modern home renovation Tom Clancy's former penthouse in Baltimore's Ritz-Carlton Residences Cold weather tips for your home Unique décor pieces from Maryland makers Baltimore townhouse inside former church Julia Marciari-Alexander's home