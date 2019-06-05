Smart design for waterfront living

Perched atop a steep slope on the banks of the South River, this Annapolis-area home boasts outdoor living fit for its stunning backdrop.

But perhaps more notably, the multifunctional design makes smart use of the limited space. The house, designed by Alt Breeding Schwartz Architects and constructed by Pyramid Builders, takes up a sizable chunk of its small lot. So when landscape architect Robert C. Hruby was asked to relocate the pool, he got creative, reconfiguring the property with elements that serve a dual purpose.