Don’t miss: 48 hour flash sale on Brews & O's tickets. Use code "BREWS15" for $15 off your ticket.
Lifestyle Home

Just your type: Letters and numbers spell style at home

Letters and numbers have always played a role in home decor, but these days, elements of typography have expanded far beyond monogrammed silver and bath towels. Here, we’ve collected some of our favorite local letter-laden items for the home.

 

By Kit Waskom Pollard, for Baltimore at Home
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
75°