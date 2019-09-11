Tiny houses, huge opportunity: Baltimore’s Civic Works trains young adults in construction

Construction leaders like Knight and Rodney Payne, Civic Works’ director of construction services, teach students everything from how to use power tools and hang drywall to how to install carpet and appliances. After about three weeks, students become Sherwin Williams Certified Painters and earn their Home Builders Institute Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate Training Certifications. Then, they spend the next few weeks making improvements at local businesses and building one of five tiny house models. Between four and eight students can work on a house at one time. Houses take from two to four months to complete and cost between $50,000 and $70,000.