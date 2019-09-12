How bartering earned this Baltimore resident a one-of-a-kind Edgar Allan Poe portrait

Locust Point resident Cindy Wick Plackmeyer is reminded about the Baltimore Love Project, Edgar Allan Poe, and the barter system every time she walks in and out of her kitchen.
Her framed cream and brown stylistic painting of the iconic writer Poe takes her back to 2009 when she was living in Fells Point and just starting up her social media marketing company. At the time she was living near Scott Burkholder, who was president of the Baltimore Love Project.
He asked her to do some work for the project, which was a series of commissioned murals in Baltimore by artist Michael Owen.
She agreed. As payment, Owen allowed her to pick any piece of art from his small warehouse in Highlandtown.
“When I walked in and I saw Poe I said, ‘That’s it.' It speaks to me,” recalls Plackmeyer, who is now director of marketing and public relations for the Frederick-based Wormald Companies.
When she brought the piece home, she realized that Owen hadn’t signed it. So he came to her home and signed it with a marker.
“It’s a one-of-a-kind Poe,” she says with a laugh.
“It is cool,” she says. “It’s special to me because of the roots that Edgar Allan Poe has in Baltimore. It has nothing to do with the Ravens. I’m a Steelers fan. Lets make that clear.”
The piece is a constant conversation starter when guests come to her home.
“They know right away that it’s Edgar Allan Poe. They say it’s very cool.
"And then I launch into my story about barter and I talk about the Baltimore Love Project. Each time I see it I feel good about the Baltimore Love Project.”