Baltimore nursery decor designer dishes on styling your baby’s room

We dismantled the idea that design is something that is unattainable for most people and only experts can do it and we brought it to the level of the everyday Mom. You can go in and pick any product we offer. You can take pictures of things you see at [traditional stores or online]. You can change colors, you can add curtains, you can do whatever you want, however skilled you are, and get a sense of what the nursery will be at the end.