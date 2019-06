Now that you've got your chemicals balanced and your mood lighting set, it's time to hit the water for some laps. Keep track of your vitals as well as your time, distance, stroke, depth and more with the Garmin Vivoactive HR. Like similar products, it also works as a 24/7 heart-rate monitor and a GPS-enabled running, biking, skiing, golfing and rowing tracker, but what makes it stand out is that it's waterproof to 50 meters. Not that you'll ever hit that in your 8-foot-deep pool, but one of these days you might want to see what's beyond your pool's horizon and swim in an ocean. $249. Available at sports retailers, Amazon and buy.garmin.com.