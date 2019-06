Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

One of Annette Conniff’s favorite places to capture nature is Loch Raven Reservoir, especially the spot where she photographed “Winter Mist.” On Christmas Eve 2015, the Baltimore painter, photographer and co-owner of More Than Fine Framing grabbed her camera to shoot the misty scene, and, at its center, a single tree.

“When we have a drought and the water is low, you can walk out to it,” she says. But that December day at dusk, water surrounded the tree. “Even when the water is high, it still survives,” Conniff says. “It’s beautiful.” Conniff says she loves the rich color and simplicity of the image, which is available as a canvas giclee.

The canvas measures 28 by 42 inches and is unframed, $550. Smaller prints available starting at $100. More Than Fine Framing, 8012 Bellona Ave., Baltimore. 410-494-9100. morethanfineframing.com.