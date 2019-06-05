Made in Maryland: Home decor from local artists and artisans

Courtesy of Art by Barton / Handout photo
Made by Charlie Barton, owner of Baltimore-based Art by Barton, this hand-pulled, limited-edition silk-screen print depicts Old Bay seasoning with the Pride of Baltimore ship using the classic Old Bay canister colors of red, blue, yellow and white. The print measures 30 inches by 15 inches. It is made with acrylic on Masonite and protected with a clear coat. Customers can choose from a welded steel or solid wood frame. $175. 443-845-6001 or
Courtesy of Campos Iron Works / Handout photo
Campos Iron Works, a Baltimore-based modern industrial furniture maker, uses a stained beech wood top for this combination wood, metal and steel nightstand table. Other woods and finishes are also available, including oak, maple, walnut and reclaimed lumber. The table top measures 20 inch by 20 inches. The table is 18 inches tall and weighs 55 pounds. $395.
camposironworks.com or etsy.com/shop/camposironworks.
From painters and sculptors to furniture makers and metal fabricators, Maryland is filled with artisans creating masterpieces. These nine locally created decor items could make your home feel just a little homier.
By Allison Eatough, for Baltimore at Home