Made in Maryland: Home decor from local artists and artisans

Courtesy of Art by Barton / Handout photo

Made by Charlie Barton, owner of Baltimore-based Art by Barton, this hand-pulled, limited-edition silk-screen print depicts Old Bay seasoning with the Pride of Baltimore ship using the classic Old Bay canister colors of red, blue, yellow and white. The print measures 30 inches by 15 inches. It is made with acrylic on Masonite and protected with a clear coat. Customers can choose from a welded steel or solid wood frame. $175. 443-845-6001 or artbybarton.com.