A behind-the-scenes look at cabinet craftsmanship

To create a perfect fit, Chris Robertson spends hours every day cutting, chiseling, shaving and scraping and sanding wood for his custom cabinetry.

Robertson, 31, owner of C.W. Robertson Traditional Cabinetmakers in Parkton, says the extra time and detail, combined with his love of woodworking, is why he got into the business eight years ago.

“I like to do things in more of an old-world, traditional spirit,” he says. “My goal is to do custom work for someone who wants something different. ... More like furniture than cabinetry. I enjoy the craftsmanship about it.”

Robertson recently designed and built his “Cartouche” wall unit — an 11-foot-wide, 9-foot-tall cherry piece — for the showroom at Brothers Services Company in Timonium. Here’s how he did it.