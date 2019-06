Your master bathroom is outdated. You can thank the Internet, as usual, and our nonstop desire to be amused at every moment of the day, even when we are in the loo. Unless your plumber is also a relentless techie, chances are you are not enjoying the benefits of totally connected, spa-style, Bluetooth-enabled bathroom appliances.

Don’t believe the “Internet of Things” has invaded the privacy of your privy? We’ve rounded up some pretty cool gadgets you didn’t know you couldn’t, um, “go” without.