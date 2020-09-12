Sitting pretty: These statement chairs go beyond utilitarian

Some chairs simply perform their useful purpose. Others make a statement. Why not select chairs for your home that do the latter?
Hilary chair, $1,265
Design Distillery, Locust Point
Gus Modern creates this contemporary take on mid-century Scandinavian style. Its angular wooden base, fluid curves and tailored lines make this chair stand out.
Deep Thoughts Chaise, $1,999
Design Distillery, Locust Point
With tapered steel legs that seem to go on forever, this minimally designed chaise by Blu Dot also features a a subtle curving velvet-and-leather seat.
Herman Miller chairs, $325
Wishbone Reserve, Hampden
This set of tomato-hued vinyl chairs by the iconic Herman Miller will appeal to your retro sensibilities.
Hanover chair, $888
Su Casa, Fells Point
The color — a stunning sapphire rust — makes this swivel barrel-back chair a standout when it comes to sitting.
Wicker swing chair, $1,019
Macy’s, Towson
A spectacular wicker swing chair like this is bound to start a conversation about comfort and style. It’s also perfect when you’re looking for hours of peaceful relaxation.
Wessex leather chair, $3,999
Arhaus, Harbor East
This stately piece in a bronco whiskey tone would be a great addition to a living room or den.
Pryor leather chair, $1,599
Arhaus, Harbor East
The rich leather invokes a sense of opulence. And the padding of the poly-fiber cushions provides ultimate comfort.