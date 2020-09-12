xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Sitting pretty: These statement chairs go beyond utilitarian

John-John Williams IV
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 12, 2020 7:00 AM
Advertisement

Some chairs simply perform their useful purpose. Others make a statement. Why not select chairs for your home that do the latter?

Hilary Chair, $1,265, Design Distillery, Locust Point.
Hilary Chair, $1,265, Design Distillery, Locust Point. (David Bagosy Photography)

Hilary chair, $1,265

Design Distillery, Locust Point

Gus Modern creates this contemporary take on mid-century Scandinavian style. Its angular wooden base, fluid curves and tailored lines make this chair stand out.

Deep Thoughts Chaise, $1,999, Design Distillery, Locust Point.
Deep Thoughts Chaise, $1,999, Design Distillery, Locust Point.

Deep Thoughts Chaise, $1,999

Design Distillery, Locust Point

With tapered steel legs that seem to go on forever, this minimally designed chaise by Blu Dot also features a a subtle curving velvet-and-leather seat.

Herman Miller chairs, $325, Wishbone Reserve, Hampden.
Herman Miller chairs, $325, Wishbone Reserve, Hampden.

Herman Miller chairs, $325

Wishbone Reserve, Hampden

This set of tomato-hued vinyl chairs by the iconic Herman Miller will appeal to your retro sensibilities.

Hanover chair, $888, Su Casa, Fells Point.
Hanover chair, $888, Su Casa, Fells Point.

Hanover chair, $888

Su Casa, Fells Point

The color — a stunning sapphire rust — makes this swivel barrel-back chair a standout when it comes to sitting.

Wicker swing chair, $1,019, Macy's, Towson.
Wicker swing chair, $1,019, Macy's, Towson.

Wicker swing chair, $1,019

Macy’s, Towson

A spectacular wicker swing chair like this is bound to start a conversation about comfort and style. It’s also perfect when you’re looking for hours of peaceful relaxation.

Wessex leather chair, $3,999, Arhaus, Harbor East.
Wessex leather chair, $3,999, Arhaus, Harbor East.

Wessex leather chair, $3,999

Arhaus, Harbor East

This stately piece in a bronco whiskey tone would be a great addition to a living room or den.

Pryor leather chair, $1,599, Arhaus, Harbor East.
Pryor leather chair, $1,599, Arhaus, Harbor East.

Pryor leather chair, $1,599

Arhaus, Harbor East

The rich leather invokes a sense of opulence. And the padding of the poly-fiber cushions provides ultimate comfort.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement