What's in store: Glen Burnie

Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

Having opened last August, this is the third and newest location of the 25-year-old Maryland furniture store chain. You'll find furniture for every room of your home, as well as a number of decorative art, table top pieces and lamps. This glass top dinette set ($988.88) is one of the many contemporary pieces available. The three vases are from a five-piece accessory set that also includes a picture frame and decorative plate ($99). Gavigans Home Furnishings is at 7319 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie. Call 410-766-7033 or go to gaviganshomefurnishings.com.