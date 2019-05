Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

Perhaps the best known of all the studios in Clipper Mill, Gutierrez may well be the biggest. You'll find examples of the architectural metalwork, furniture, lighting and woodwork it produces in the showroom up front - from large armoires to small lamps and stools. Some pieces are from some of the studio's lines. Others are custom made or one-of-a-kind. The showroom isn't always open. However, often folks in the workshop area will open it for anyone who happens by. This Red Star stool was based on the design Gutierrez created for Baltimore's Red Star Bar & Grill, and comes in several different heights. This one features a cowhide seat and stands 43-inches high ($900). Gutierrez Studios is at 2010 Clipper Park Road, Suite 129. Call 410-889-5341 or go to gutierrezstudios.com