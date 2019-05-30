Pictures: What's in store in Chester

Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun
While much of the furniture and home accessories on the showroom floor reflects a costal theme, the folks here can accommodate a number of tastes and styles, as well as offering interior design services. They also have a warm welcome team, in the form of Doc, the golden retriever, and Betty Lou, a Brussels griffon. Shell covered balls ($8.50, $11 each) fill a 30-inch long seafoam glazed ceramic bowl ($129). Behind it is a 15-by-15-inch opalescent vessel featuring a cut-out school of fish motif ($129) and a table lamp with a ceramic base resembling crabs on a basket ($425). Island Furniture Studio is at 116 South Piney Road, no.108, Chester. Call 410-643-330 or go to
islandfurniturestudio.com
.
This 84-inch Four Seasons sofa with red denim slipcover ($1,659) comes with the two starfish patterned pillows. The crab screen print linen down-filled pillow ($125) is extra. In front of the sofa, is a carved wooden fish on metal stand ($39.99) and carved wooden beach beauty ($29.99) on an upholstered Coastal Living bench that has two drawers ($685). Doc is not for sale. Island Furniture Studio is at 116 South Piney Road, #108, Chester. Call 410-643-330 or go to islandfurniturestudio.com.
This Memorial Day weekend take a shopping break from the Bay Bridge traffic, with a stop in the Kent Island town of Chester. Start your summer by bringing home a touch of the Eastern Shore. -Sloane Brown, Special to The Baltimore Sun