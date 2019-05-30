Pictures: What's in store in Chester

Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

This 84-inch Four Seasons sofa with red denim slipcover ($1,659) comes with the two starfish patterned pillows. The crab screen print linen down-filled pillow ($125) is extra. In front of the sofa, is a carved wooden fish on metal stand ($39.99) and carved wooden beach beauty ($29.99) on an upholstered Coastal Living bench that has two drawers ($685). Doc is not for sale. Island Furniture Studio is at 116 South Piney Road, #108, Chester. Call 410-643-330 or go to islandfurniturestudio.com.