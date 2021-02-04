Hot property: Live like a movie star in Baldwin

Location/address: 14302 Oak Meadow Road, Baldwin
List price $1,299,999
Year built: 2018
Real estate agent: Stacy Henderson of Coldwell Banker Realty
Last sold/price: $1,275,619 on Aug. 2, 2018
Property size: 8,427 square feet on 1.64 acres with six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a fireplace and a three-car garage
Unique features of property: The dramatic two-story foyer boasting a double sweeping staircase means you’ll always be ready to make an entrance when guests arrive. (Red carpet not supplied.) The open floor plan makes this home a place to see and be seen. The gourmet kitchen features the center island of your dreams and includes a sink. It opens to the sun-filled great room with custom stone fireplace and dining spaces. There are two outdoor decks (one for sun and one for shade), a home office and gym. The main bathroom features a quirky rectangular bathtub that is separate from a shower big enough for guests. The home is complete with energy-efficient appliances, windows, spray foam insulation and HVAC for eco-friendly living.