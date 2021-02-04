Hot property: Live like a movie star in Baldwin

Unique features of property: The dramatic two-story foyer boasting a double sweeping staircase means you’ll always be ready to make an entrance when guests arrive. (Red carpet not supplied.) The open floor plan makes this home a place to see and be seen. The gourmet kitchen features the center island of your dreams and includes a sink. It opens to the sun-filled great room with custom stone fireplace and dining spaces. There are two outdoor decks (one for sun and one for shade), a home office and gym. The main bathroom features a quirky rectangular bathtub that is separate from a shower big enough for guests. The home is complete with energy-efficient appliances, windows, spray foam insulation and HVAC for eco-friendly living.