Hot property: Sykesville home makes most of spectacular views, outdoor living

Unique features: This Craftsman-style home in Buckhorn Estates has spectacular views of pine and hardwood forests at their most breathtaking in the fall. Owners can enjoy the full benefits of outdoor living without leaving home; the property includes a putting green, hot tub, and fire pit. Swim laps in the outdoor saltwater pool with a waterfall, and enjoy a post-workout snack at the outdoor sheltered breakfast bar. Hoops enthusiasts can practice their jump shots in the 900-square foot basketball court, and there’s even an outdoor stream. This home is situated at the end of a three-home community and has a gated entrance.