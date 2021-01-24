Hot property: Sykesville home makes most of spectacular views, outdoor living

Location: 5870 Washington Road, Sykesville, MD 21784.
List Price $1.15 Million
Year Built: 1994
Real Estate Agent: Christine Liberatore of Long & Foster Real Estate
Last Sold: Never; home was built by current owners.
Property Size: 3.3 acres with a 3,400 sq. ft home with 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms plus an 1,800 sq. ft. pool house.
Unique features: This Craftsman-style home in Buckhorn Estates has spectacular views of pine and hardwood forests at their most breathtaking in the fall. Owners can enjoy the full benefits of outdoor living without leaving home; the property includes a putting green, hot tub, and fire pit. Swim laps in the outdoor saltwater pool with a waterfall, and enjoy a post-workout snack at the outdoor sheltered breakfast bar. Hoops enthusiasts can practice their jump shots in the 900-square foot basketball court, and there’s even an outdoor stream. This home is situated at the end of a three-home community and has a gated entrance.