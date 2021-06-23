Hot property: Cozy brick Baltimore Colonial opens up to a three-season garden

Unique Features: From the street, the white-brick Colonial with the blue shutters doesn’t hint at the expansive rear yard that is a gardener’s dream and was designed by its artist-owner. A large deck that‘s perfect for entertaining overlooks winding paths and fenced beds in bloom from spring until the first frost. At the far end of the yard is a bench nestled amid the hydrangeas that’s a perfect spot to relax with a good book. Inside, the house is filled with period details: hardwood floors on the first and upper levels, plantation shutters, built-in bookcases and two massive stone fireplaces. The kitchen has gleaming granite countertops, wood cabinets made for counter-depth appliances, a dining nook and walk-in pantry. The new homeowner will appreciate a rare heating system that offers the best of both worlds: air conditioning in the summer, and efficient, inexpensive radiators for the winter.