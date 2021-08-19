Dining-centric Hamilton-Lauraville has options to please every taste bud

The village of Lauraville, named for the daughter of a local businessman, was incorporated around the time of the Civil War. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, the expansion of a streetcar serving the area’s main artery helped transform it into a city suburb. Many residents were of German ancestry; the historic cemetery at Immanuel Lutheran Church includes headstones written entirely in German. According to the Baltimore Heritage website, the establishment of Herring Run Park, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., added to the region’s appeal for city residents seeking extra space and fresh air. Originally part of Baltimore County, the area was annexed by Baltimore City in 1918.