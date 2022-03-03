Hot property: 1928 French Renaissance house in Baltimore’s Homeland neighborhood has room for family to grow

Unique features: French Renaissance stucco and stone house in Homeland is architecturally distinctive with its mansard roof, dormers, plantation shutters and decorative stonework at the corners and framing the front door and windows. Previous owners have preserved such period details as the hardwood floors, grand entrance staircase, ceiling moldings, chair railings, stone fireplace in the living room and built-in china cabinets in the dining room. There’s a butler’s pantry, a sunroom, and an eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances, including a refrigerator big enough to feed a football team. A narrow, window-enclosed hallway would be ideal for plants, as a meditation nook, or for curling up with a good book. The master bedroom boasts an entire wall of closets, while the unfinished basement is easily large enough for laundry, storage, a carpentry or sewing studio, and more. The backyard is unusually spacious for a city lot. The stone patio has enough room for outdoor dining. At the far end of the yard a bench provides a place to rest beneath a tree, and the area between the home and garage has been converted into a terraced garden.