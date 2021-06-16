Hot property: Orioles hall of famer Rick Dempsey is selling his Baltimore condo

Unique features: The two large jars on the coffee table filled with beat-up baseballs are the first clue that the owner of this luxurious condominium in the Spinnaker Bay building has deep ties to the Orioles. The impression is confirmed by a nearby umbrella stand holding a selection of baseball bats. Say it ain’t so: Orioles legend Rick Dempsey is selling his home in Baltimore. The 1983 World Series MVP catcher, former coach and until recently, analyst for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) will be spending more time at his home in California where his family lives, according to real estate agent Sabrina Shelley. She is confident that his enduring ties to Charm City will continue. “Rick Dempsey is a true Baltimorean,” Shelley wrote in an email. “He loves this city more than anyone I know.” Dempsey’s Baltimore residence boasts breathtaking views of the Harbor with a constantly changing mix of water, boats and clouds. The condo has hardwood floors and a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The marble lobby has a 24-hour concierge. There’s a heated pool with a grill, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a club room with a TV, a business center and private conference room. The neighborhood is among Baltimore’s restaurant hot spots. And on a nice day, Camden Yards is just a pleasant walk away.