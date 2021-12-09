Hot property: 1789 Hickory Ridge estate, which includes a 9-stall stable and equestrian center, is for sale

Address / location: 13032 Highland Road, Highland
List price: $8,425,000 for 64 acres. There also is an option to purchase the manor house, cottage, and equestrian facilities on 25 acres for $5.5 million.
Year built: 1789
Real estate agent: Richard Watson of Long & Foster Realtors
Last sold price/date: For $580,000 on July 18, 1983. The homeowner subsequently added about 40 acres of land to the original parcel.
Property size: 5 bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half bathrooms and 8 fireplaces in 8,084 square feet. The estate includes the original cottage built around 1749, the manor house erected in 1789 and expanded in the 1800s, a heated swimming pool, greenhouse, equestrian center, gym and three-car garage.
Unique Features: This property, so rich in history that it was one of 10 finalists for HGTV’s 2020 “Homes with a History” competition, was granted to Col. Henry Ridgley by England’s King George II in 1726.
A stone cottage was constructed around 1749, and 40 years later, the Colonel’s son, Greenberry Ridgley, began building the manor house. Today, the 200-year-old front door with its original lock and key is reached by driving down two gated, tree-lined lanes. Visitors walk down brick pathways past stacked-stone walls and historic boxwoods through English-style gardens that include a butterfly garden and hidden Zen garden.
The house is filled with such once-traditional touches as a barrel-ceiling wine cellar, paneled library, and basement pub. The kitchen has an exposed brick wall, beamed ceiling and interior shutters, while the dining room (the site of the manor’s original kitchen) boasts the original brick floors.
But the standout feature of this property is its first-rate equestrian facilities, which includes a nine-stall stable, two tack rooms, two exercise rings, a hayloft and paddocks with double fences.
Like many grand Maryland estates, the history of Hickory Ridge is complicated. The plantation was likely built and maintained by the labor of the enslaved people that, according to state records, were owned by the Ridgley family in the 18th and 19th centuries.