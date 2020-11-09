Hot property: Bucolic Greenspring Valley retreat boasts outdoor pool

Location/Address: 9 Crestline Court, Owings Mills, Md.
List price $1,195,000
Year built: 1967
Real estate agent: Ali Berney and Noah Mumaw, Coldwell Banker Realty
Last sold: $630,000 on Oct. 10, 2019
Property size: 3,480 square feet on 3.8 acres with 5 bedrooms and 4.5-bathrooms, 3.79-acres, three-car garage
Unique features: This renovated colonial comes with two family rooms, a kitchen with Viking appliances, outdoor pool and a three-car garage. This Baltimore County gem also boasts an “open floor plan with home office, formal dining room and two ... entertaining spaces with wood-burning fireplace," according to the home’s listing.