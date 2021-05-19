Hot property: Charlcote House, Baltimore home of famed architect John Russell Pope, is for sale

Location/Address: 15 Charlcote Place, Baltimore
List Price: $4,995,000
Year built: 1914-1916
Real estate agent: Lisa Hardiman and Bonnie Markell of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty
Property size: 12,861 square feet includes five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three partial bathrooms.
Unique features: If you can’t actually live in the Baltimore Museum of Art, Charlcote House may be the next best thing. This lavishly detailed and very formal property is on the National Register of Historic Places and hasn’t been on the market since 1999.
It was designed by the architect John Russell Pope, the visionary behind such famous spaces as the BMA, the National Gallery and the Jefferson Memorial.
The formal rooms have 13-foot ceilings, Corinthian columns, decorative moldings, and rich mahogany paneling. Everywhere you look there are decorative flourishes: urns, garlands or scrolls. Even the stairway banisters are embellished.
As the 71-page architectural survey filed with the Maryland Historic Trust notes:
“The house is virtually unaltered in its construction except for minor changes in doorways on the first floor. It’s style, size and setting are eloquent statements of the social and economic status of its original and subsequent owners.”
Of course, that status came at a cost, and it’s to the house’s credit that it doesn’t attempt to hide the existence of the former residents who paid the price. According to the architectural survey, “The third floor contains servant’s bedrooms with the unusual feature of a wall dividing the central hall to separate Black and white employees.”