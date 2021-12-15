Hot property: $10 million waterfront oasis in Annapolis is for sale

Location/Address: 986 Melvin Road, Annapolis
List price: $10 million
Year built: 2004
Real estate agent: Georgie Berkinshaw of Coldwell Banker Realty
Last sold price/date: For $4.35 million on July 19, 2017
Property size: 6,750-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms, two fireplaces and a five-car garage on 3.8 acres of land.
Unique features: Located on beautifully landscaped grounds on protected Little Aberdeen Creek, this property has 260 feet of waterfront located out of the flood plain with stunning water views and a southwestern exposure providing year-round sunset views. A private pier will accommodate a 70-foot boat, 10,000-pound boat lift and floating dock for two personal watercrafts. The grounds also include a tennis court, waterside pool with a cabana pool house and covered porch with surround sound. Built in 2004, this traditional home has many upgrades inside, as well, including a renovated kitchen.