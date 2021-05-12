Annapolis home has a landscape irrigation system and a garage big enough to store a yacht

Location/address: 828 Chester Ave., Annapolis
List price: $1.35 million
Year built: 1993
Last sold: $370,000 on Jan. 28, 2000
Real estate agent: Vic Pascoe of Keller Williams Select Realtors
Property size: 2,900 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 partial bathrooms, and a huge two-car garage with built-in cabinets and a work bench.
Unique features: You can live in the place Lafayette’s troops camped during the Revolutionary War — but a lot more comfortably. This spacious Eastport home features two long outdoor porches made for lounging. There’s a gleaming kitchen with built-in appliances, a gardening shed that has been wired for electricity, and — a gardener’s dream — an irrigation system winding through the lush landscaping. The super-sized garage is big enough to store your yacht during the winter and is equipped with a carpenter’s bench and cabinets. Plus, that red bathroom will make you smile.