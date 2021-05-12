Annapolis home has a landscape irrigation system and a garage big enough to store a yacht

Unique features: You can live in the place Lafayette’s troops camped during the Revolutionary War — but a lot more comfortably. This spacious Eastport home features two long outdoor porches made for lounging. There’s a gleaming kitchen with built-in appliances, a gardening shed that has been wired for electricity, and — a gardener’s dream — an irrigation system winding through the lush landscaping. The super-sized garage is big enough to store your yacht during the winter and is equipped with a carpenter’s bench and cabinets. Plus, that red bathroom will make you smile.