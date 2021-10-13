Hot property: Baltimore County oasis features gazebo, pool

Unique features: Few outdoor entertainment areas are as inviting as this home’s. The pool is surrounded by a mix of hardwood trees and evergreens that ensure that the area is both private and picturesque year-round, while a covered gazebo adds a touch of Victorian charm. There’s room for more than a dozen additional guests to sit at the bricked-in patio or on the wooden, second-floor deck. The exterior of this brick-front colonial features two dormer windows, while the interior contains a family room with skylights and a fireplace surrounded by a floor-to-ceiling brick wall, hardwood floors and dining room doors that close for formal meals. The kitchen comes with granite countertops, updated appliances, a pantry and window seat. The master bathroom has a sitting area, walk-in closet and large bathroom. This home has been owned by one family since 1993. The windows, doors, security system and pool pump are all new, while the roof is just three years old.