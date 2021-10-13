Hot property: Baltimore County oasis features gazebo, pool

Address/location: 800 Maplehurst Lane, Monkton
List price: $725,000
Year built: 1987
Real estate agent: David Black of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty
Last sold: March 30, 1993 for $225,000
Property size: 3,054 square feet includes five bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms on 1 acre of land
Unique features: Few outdoor entertainment areas are as inviting as this home’s. The pool is surrounded by a mix of hardwood trees and evergreens that ensure that the area is both private and picturesque year-round, while a covered gazebo adds a touch of Victorian charm. There’s room for more than a dozen additional guests to sit at the bricked-in patio or on the wooden, second-floor deck. The exterior of this brick-front colonial features two dormer windows, while the interior contains a family room with skylights and a fireplace surrounded by a floor-to-ceiling brick wall, hardwood floors and dining room doors that close for formal meals. The kitchen comes with granite countertops, updated appliances, a pantry and window seat. The master bathroom has a sitting area, walk-in closet and large bathroom. This home has been owned by one family since 1993. The windows, doors, security system and pool pump are all new, while the roof is just three years old.