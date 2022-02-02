Hot property: ‘Overleigh,’ a 1900 stone house designed by the Bromo Seltzer Tower’s architect, is for sale in Baltimore

Unique features: More than a decade before he designed Baltimore’s iconic Bromo Seltzer Tower, the architect Joseph Evans Sperry drew up blueprints for “Overleigh,” the Ruxton estate that sprawls over nearly 5.5 acres of land. The Queen Anne manor house is stone; a wraparound porch extending across the front is 13 feet deep, easily accommodating an outdoor dining table seating ten. Motorists park under a covered entranceway that protects Overleigh’s visitors from rain and snow.