Hot property: ‘Overleigh,’ a 1900 stone house designed by the Bromo Seltzer Tower’s architect, is for sale in Baltimore

Address: 7309 Brightside Road, Baltimore
List price: $3,995,000
Year built: Estate established in 1880; house built in 1900
Real estate agent: Karen Hubble Bisbee of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
Last sold date/price: For $4.2 million on Sept. 9, 2011
Property size: Manor house with seven bedrooms, six full and two half-bathrooms and 11 fireplaces on a 5.5 acre lot. The property includes a greenhouse, a well house with a functioning well, an ice house, gazebo and fountain.
Unique features: More than a decade before he designed Baltimore’s iconic Bromo Seltzer Tower, the architect Joseph Evans Sperry drew up blueprints for “Overleigh,” the Ruxton estate that sprawls over nearly 5.5 acres of land. The Queen Anne manor house is stone; a wraparound porch extending across the front is 13 feet deep, easily accommodating an outdoor dining table seating ten. Motorists park under a covered entranceway that protects Overleigh’s visitors from rain and snow.
On nice days, guests can cook lunch on the outdoor grill adjoining the bluestone patio or walk though the walled gardens, which are watered with an in-ground irrigation system.
The interior features 11 fireplaces in different architectural styles, while a dramatic three-story staircase is constructed from heart pine and flanked by Tuscan columns.
The chef’s kitchen and several bathrooms were designed by the late Ellicott City designer Trish B. Houck. The kitchen features Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, while the nearby butler’s pantry has a Sub-Zero wine cooler, a beverage center and office space.
The master bedroom suite has two marble spa bathrooms with heated floors; one bathroom includes a jetted soaking tub and steam shower.
Even the mud room boasts built-in cabinets.