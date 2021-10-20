Hot property: The 1853 Hills Forest Farm in Baltimore County is full of period character

Address/location: 6017 Williams Road, Hydes
List price: $1,249,880
Year built: 1853 (although property records for a structure date back to 1760)
Real estate agent: Heidi Krauss of Krauss Real Property Brokerage
Last sale date/price: For $1.3 million on April 21, 2005
Property size: Four bedrooms and four full and one half-bathroom on 4,355 square feet with a three-car garage
Unique features: Hills Forest Farm officially dates back to 1853, when it was a busy working farm — the original stone house is about 90 years older. More than 250 years later, the house is full of its original character. Many period details remain: hidden gardens and an enormous stone foundation from a building demolished long ago. Other structures endure, including two barns, one on stilts. There’s a smokehouse, a workshop, a lighted, open-air tennis court, five fireplaces and an old-fashioned hand pump for water. The farmhouse style continues inside the property, with wide plank floorboards, a modern kitchen with built-in appliances and a breakfast bar. Porches front and rear are perfect for catching a breeze, but on really sultry days, this old house also has central air conditioning.