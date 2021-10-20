Hot property: The 1853 Hills Forest Farm in Baltimore County is full of period character

Unique features: Hills Forest Farm officially dates back to 1853, when it was a busy working farm — the original stone house is about 90 years older. More than 250 years later, the house is full of its original character. Many period details remain: hidden gardens and an enormous stone foundation from a building demolished long ago. Other structures endure, including two barns, one on stilts. There’s a smokehouse, a workshop, a lighted, open-air tennis court, five fireplaces and an old-fashioned hand pump for water. The farmhouse style continues inside the property, with wide plank floorboards, a modern kitchen with built-in appliances and a breakfast bar. Porches front and rear are perfect for catching a breeze, but on really sultry days, this old house also has central air conditioning.