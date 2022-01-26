Hot property: Baltimore ‘Christmas card house’ is for sale

The homes were designed by father and son architects George F. Barber and Charles Barber and feature such period flourishes as gothic pillars, cupolas, chandeliers dripping with crystals, Tiffany-inspired stained glass doors and windows, carved balustrades and marquetry wood floors. This home features seven fireplaces (and one with two sides), enough for every member of a large family to claim their own private hearth, while members of smaller families can each have two. Snakewood, one of the most expensive woods in the world, has been incorporated in the fireplaces and floors. There’s a wrap-around front porch, two decks and a rear patio.