xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hot property: Baltimore ‘Christmas card house’ is for sale

Mary Carole McCauley
By
Baltimore Sun
Jan 26, 2022 3:06 PM

Address: 5701 Roland Ave., Baltimore

List price: $1,200,000

Advertisement

Year built: 1889

Real estate agent: Lee Tessier and Reed Stupalski of EXP Realty, LLC

Advertisement
Advertisement

Last sold date/price: For $325,000 on October 22, 2002

[Most read] Husband of a Baltimore Police lieutenant among the city’s latest homicide victims

Property size: 8,700 square feet with eight bedrooms and five full and two half-bathrooms. There are two kitchens, two laundry rooms and seven fireplaces

Unique features: This is one of several Queen Style Victorian houses along North Roland Avenue between Northern Parkway and Lake Avenue that have inspired several Christmas card designs and at least one dollhouse.

The homes were designed by father and son architects George F. Barber and Charles Barber and feature such period flourishes as gothic pillars, cupolas, chandeliers dripping with crystals, Tiffany-inspired stained glass doors and windows, carved balustrades and marquetry wood floors. This home features seven fireplaces (and one with two sides), enough for every member of a large family to claim their own private hearth, while members of smaller families can each have two. Snakewood, one of the most expensive woods in the world, has been incorporated in the fireplaces and floors. There’s a wrap-around front porch, two decks and a rear patio.

Latest Home

Advertisement

But in other respects, the home is fully modernized with central air conditioning, a high-speed cable system, a heated kitchen floor and a built-in espresso machine in the butler’s pantry. The chef’s kitchen features a professional stove, 42 inches of cabinets and a granite-topped kitchen island large enough to seat four. The bathroom off the master’s suite has a jetted soaking tub, walk-in shower, double vanity, dressing table, double walk-in closets and a private laundry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Home

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement