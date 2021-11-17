Hot property: Fells Point home has traditional charm without the cramped layout

Unique features: This extra-wide, 121-year-old home was fully renovated in 2008 to feature all the hallmarks of a traditional Baltimore rowhouse without the inconveniences. An end unit spanning three levels, this home has 3,100 square feet of living space and features hardwood floors throughout, exposed inner brick walls, a wet bar and a stylish staircase. The double-decker outdoor deck provides two levels of entertaining space and panoramic views of downtown Baltimore. The gourmet kitchen features built-in appliances (including a cooktop in the central island) handsome dark wood cabinets and rose-colored granite countertops, while the master bathroom has a free-standing tiled soaking tub and walk-in shower. There’s storage space in the basement, a second-floor laundry room and — a true rarity in Fells Point — a carport that provides covered, off-street parking for two cars.