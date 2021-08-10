Hot property: Distinctive Baltimore County waterfront home is a boaters’ landmark

Unique features of property: This is one of the most visually distinctive homes around, with a curved façade and a chimney that calls to mind a lighthouse. Because it towers over the tree line, that chimney can guide its owners home even when they’re on the water. Everything about this house is made for outdoor living, from the koi pond to the outdoor swimming pool with three waterfalls to the outdoor bath to the covered outdoor kitchen outfitted with Viking appliances. The private pier winding through mature trees to the waterfront can accommodate up to four boats, including a 60-foot cruiser.