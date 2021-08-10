xml:space="preserve">
Hot property: Distinctive Baltimore County waterfront home is a boaters’ landmark

Mary Carole McCauley
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 10, 2021 1:38 PM

Location/Address: 45 Poplar Point Road, Edgewater

Price: $4,700,000

Year built: 1990

Real estate agent: Mary Ann Elliott of Coldwell Banker Realty

Last sold: $450,000 on May 6, 2003

Property size: 10,422 square feet with four bedrooms, four full and three half bathrooms, four fireplaces and a three-car garage on 2.64-acres.

Unique features of property: This is one of the most visually distinctive homes around, with a curved façade and a chimney that calls to mind a lighthouse. Because it towers over the tree line, that chimney can guide its owners home even when they’re on the water. Everything about this house is made for outdoor living, from the koi pond to the outdoor swimming pool with three waterfalls to the outdoor bath to the covered outdoor kitchen outfitted with Viking appliances. The private pier winding through mature trees to the waterfront can accommodate up to four boats, including a 60-foot cruiser.

