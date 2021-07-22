Hot property: Quirky and retro Ocean City home has ocean views and a life-size burger man statue

Unique features: From side-by-side spa bathtubs overlooking the ocean to a “full size Bob’s Big Boy” statue and retro diner booth stationed in the kitchen, the home is awash in color and plenty of character. In a true homage to the retro style, the home’s main floor features a game room decked out in vintage arcade games and a classic Betty Boop statue. The home comes mostly furnished, according to Jamie Caine, realtor for the property, who confirmed the Big Boy statue comes with the house — as a bonus of the Deco-style kitchen. An elevator runs between the home’s three floors, aiding in navigation between the house’s more than a dozen rooms. And while the quirky décor is a highlight of the space, it’s still a beach home at heart. The ocean-front house boasts two expansive decks, one overlooking the ocean, and the living room and bedrooms feature beach-front views from private balconies.