xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hot property: ‘Mayfair,’ 19th century home visited by two U.S. presidents and the origin of Mays Chapel, is for sale

Mary Carole McCauley
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 24, 2022 5:00 AM

Address: 401 Greenpoint Road, Lutherville-Timonium

List Price: $1,545,000 for just the home, which sits on 3 acres, or $2,243,000 for the home and two lots that offer an additional 2.3 acres

Advertisement

Year Built: The home was built in 1812. A barn on the property dates from 1756.

Real Estate Agent: Tracy Philips of Cummings & Co. Realtors

Advertisement
Advertisement

Last sold price/date: For $600,000 on Nov. 1, 2016

[Most read] We are deeply and profoundly sorry: For decades, The Baltimore Sun promoted policies that oppressed Black Marylanders; we are working to make amends

Property size: 6,322 square feet with five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bath, plus a three-car garage, in-ground pool and barn

Unique features: “Mayfair,” a 19th century Federal style farmhouse, was the original home and farmland of what is now known as Mays Chapel. This home is being offered either as an individual home on 3 acres of land, or with two adjoining lots for a total of 5 acres. The 1756 barn toward the rear of the property has an original, rubble stone chimney.

This historic property has played host to two former U.S. presidents. Dwight D. Eisenhower and Richard M. Nixon (in addition to former Maryland Gov. Theodore R. McKeldin) have walked through the front door with its stained glass fan light and sidelights.

Advertisement

The original house was built in 1812 from random stones in the surrounding fields but has been enlarged throughout the years, with additions to the original structure’s facades. (One original exterior wall has been exposed on both sides and can be viewed from the interior of what is now the game room.)

The cooking fireplace in the home’s first kitchen remains and is located in what now is the basement, while three other wood-burning fireplaces provided warmth before the invention of central heating.

Other standout features include the traditional foyer with its statement-making wraparound staircase, intricate millwork on the main floor, a library with an entire wall of built-in bookshelves, and an unusually shaped gable room with a charming half-moon window. The kitchen features exposed brick walls and a brick central island.

Latest Home

There are two decks that overlook the property. One is covered and one is not. The patio surrounding the pool is large enough for al fresco dining.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Home

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement