Hot property: Rare Baltimore double-unit condo in Mies van der Rohe-designed building has panoramic views

Location/address: 4000 N. Charles St., Units 601 & 602, Baltimore
List price: $539,000
Year built: 1964
Real estate agents: Karin Batterton and Jay Kramer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate
Last sold date/price: For $450,000 on June 19, 2015
Property size: 2,718 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms; garage parking available for an additional fee.
Unique features: Owners of condominiums in this 15-story building acquire instant bragging rights: designed by famed architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Highfield House was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2007, which cited it as an ”outstanding example” of International architecture.
Moreover, this is a rare double unit boasting sweeping panoramic views of northern Baltimore. The interior has slate floors that subtly reflect the colors of the sky at different hours of the day and draw visitors toward the stunning views. Ample, built-in storage is cleverly incorporated along walls and below windows. The kitchen retains its original teak cabinets, but has been updated with stainless steel appliances, a large pantry and in-unit washer and dryer. Enjoy the new rear plaza that’s being built without worrying about footing the bill; the current owners have already paid your share. Highfield House has numerous amenities that make city living easy and fun: a swimming pool, doorman, concierge, and valet parking.