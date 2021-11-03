Hot property: Rare Baltimore double-unit condo in Mies van der Rohe-designed building has panoramic views

Moreover, this is a rare double unit boasting sweeping panoramic views of northern Baltimore. The interior has slate floors that subtly reflect the colors of the sky at different hours of the day and draw visitors toward the stunning views. Ample, built-in storage is cleverly incorporated along walls and below windows. The kitchen retains its original teak cabinets, but has been updated with stainless steel appliances, a large pantry and in-unit washer and dryer. Enjoy the new rear plaza that’s being built without worrying about footing the bill; the current owners have already paid your share. Highfield House has numerous amenities that make city living easy and fun: a swimming pool, doorman, concierge, and valet parking.