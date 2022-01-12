Hot property: Architectural gem in Annapolis has 150 feet of waterfront

Unique details: This property combines the natural beauty of Harness Creek with a modern home built on design precepts popularized by the architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The deep-water private pier has multiple boat lifts, a convenient on-pier boat storage shed and extends over water that’s eight feet deep. The home and pier are also located in a so-called “hurricane hole” or area protected from strong winds and waves. There are multiple ways to enjoy the views: from the swimming pool surrounded by travertine tile, from deck chairs ringed around a fire pit overlooking the water, from the long and rambling outdoor deck or, on chilly days, from the comfort of a screened indoor porch. Landscaped gardens provide beds for growing native wildflowers or heirloom tomatoes.