Hot property: Rustic retreat in Phoenix brings the outdoors in

Mary Carole McCauley
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 06, 2021 10:50 AM

Address/location: 33 Windemere Parkway, Phoenix

List price: $825,000

Year built: 1987

Real estate agent: Jocelyn Batlas of Keller Williams Realty Inc.

Last sold/price: For $525,000 on Feb. 9, 2001

Property size: 5,312-square-foot home with five bedrooms and four full and one half bathroom on 2.86 acres of land

Unique features: Everything about this unique contemporary home pays its respects to its forested surroundings, from the stone and unpainted wood exterior to the dramatically pitched roof. The house makes the most of natural light from the two-story, floor-to-ceiling windows in the front and from a row of skylights in the kitchen. The kitchen itself features an over-sized walk-in pantry and stainless appliances. A spacious deck wraps around the back and one side of the upper level while the kidney-shaped outdoor swimming pool boasts a new heater. The stone on both fireplaces extends from the floor to the cathedral ceilings. Adding to the “tree house” feel is a bedroom loft that can only be reached by ladder.

