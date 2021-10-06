Hot property: Rustic retreat in Phoenix brings the outdoors in

Unique features: Everything about this unique contemporary home pays its respects to its forested surroundings, from the stone and unpainted wood exterior to the dramatically pitched roof. The house makes the most of natural light from the two-story, floor-to-ceiling windows in the front and from a row of skylights in the kitchen. The kitchen itself features an over-sized walk-in pantry and stainless appliances. A spacious deck wraps around the back and one side of the upper level while the kidney-shaped outdoor swimming pool boasts a new heater. The stone on both fireplaces extends from the floor to the cathedral ceilings. Adding to the “tree house” feel is a bedroom loft that can only be reached by ladder.