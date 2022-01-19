Hot property: Easton’s 1911 Covington House is on the market

Address / location: 211 S. Harrison St., Easton
List price: $2,895,000
Year built: 1911
Real estate agent: Martha Witte Suss of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
Last sold date/price: Jan. 11, 2008 for $2,195,000
Property size: In addition to the 7,550 square foot, four-bedroom house, the property includes three smaller buildings: an artist’s studio, a conference/home office suite and a detached, two-car garage. The property includes three full and four half bathrooms.
Unique features: Covington House is named after its first owner, James Harry Covington, a former Maryland congressman, chief justice of the federal court in Washington, D.C. and co-founder of the international law firm, Covington & Burling.
Subsequent owners have added onto the property. In addition to the outbuildings, the estate also includes several landscaped gardens, a gazebo and a heated, outdoor circular pool with fountains that doubles as a reflecting pond.
The sustainable garden is watered with deep-trench drainage and irrigation systems so plants grow without flooding or standing water. Paved patios lead to a bricked-in outdoor grill and food preparation area.
The main house is full of period charm, including a statement-making dining room chandelier, hardwood floors, decorative moldings and two fireplaces.
Highlights of the interior include a four-story elevator cleverly hidden inside the walls, a main kitchen with high-end appliances and wine storage, a secondary kitchen, a butler’s pantry, an enormous walk-in closet off the main bedroom and two laundry rooms in the basement and on the second floor. The basement is so large that the current owners have Installed several pieces of exercise equipment and use it as a home gym.