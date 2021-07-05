Hot property: Elegant and fully renovated, this Baltimore townhome was built in 1900

Unique features: The real estate listings tout that this Bolton Hill townhouse was featured on one of the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage’s annual tours — and it’s easy to understand why. Gracious details include a central, spiral staircase, fan-shaped windows, built-in wooden bookcases and two back porches large enough to accommodate a hammock. But the home has been fully renovated to include the modern amenities homeowners crave: a two-car garage, central air-conditioning, a second “party kitchen” in the rear of the house that makes entertaining a breeze, a whole house audio system, and bathrooms that feature marble walls and heated floors. It’s one of the larger houses on one of the prettiest blocks in Baltimore, and it’s an easy walk to Penn Station.