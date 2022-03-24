Hot property: French Country estate for sale in Baltimore County offers ‘bucolic bliss’

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 2022 Geist Road This ‘magical’ French Country estate for sale in Baltimore County has six bedrooms with five full and three half bathrooms and two-car garage as well as an additional detached two-car garage. (Krauss Real Property Brokerage/Baltimore Sun handout art)

Address: 2022 Geist Road, Glyndon

List Price: $3,673,770

Year Built: 1995

Real estate agent: Heidi Krauss, Krauss Real Property Brokerage

Last sold price/date: For $950,000 in 2004

Property size: Six bedrooms with five full and three half bathrooms and two-car garage as well as an additional detached two-car garage.

Unique features: The appeal of this more than 7-acre property lies as much outside as it does inside. Set amid the horse country landscape of Baltimore County, the home’s exterior offers greener pastures everywhere you look. Stone details along with impeccable landscaping adorn the rear of the home along with a raised patio that leads to a lap pool and pool house. The vast area offers every opportunity to take advantage of the sunset views. “The exquisite setting elevates the sublime design to a state of bucolic bliss,” says Heidi Krauss, the listing agent and owner at Krauss Real Property Brokerage. A paved driveway allows parking for up to eight cars. Indoors, the home is over 11,000 square feet. A few of the highlights include an expansive and open kitchen and family living area with built-in glass fronted cabinets and a coffered ceiling, a master suite with a dressing area, an exercise/weight room, marble fireplaces and multiple built-ins.