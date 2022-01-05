Hot property: Spacious South Baltimore property merges two rowhomes

Address/location: 200 E. Montgomery St., Baltimore
List Price: $949,900
Year Built: 1875
Real estate agent: Marie Patterson of 21st Century Brokers, Inc.
Last sold date and price: For $195,000 on May 31, 2012
Property details: 4,320 square foot home includes four bedrooms, three full and one half bathroom, a fireplace and a wine cellar.
Unique features: This spacious 19th century Federal Hill rowhouse with waterfront views combines what formerly were two residences into one: an original, end-of-unit house and its diminutive neighbor at 201 1/2 E. Montgomery St.
At less than nine feet wide, the so-called “Little House” is one of the narrowest rowhouses in Baltimore. One of the two indoor bedroom suites features glass walls that provide a view of the Inner Harbor and Baltimore skyline, which also are visible from the outdoor deck.
A sleek modern design adds drama to this home, while historic elements provide romance. The interior is an homage to steel with its exposed industrial ducts and pipes, walkways and a “floating” metal staircase that appears to hover in midair.
The ceiling in the two-story dining room is 17 feet high. Period charm is provided by such original touches as the tiled floor in the foyer, wooden plantation-style shutters, wooden fireplace mantel and pine floors. Some long-ago craftsman even thought to beautify the brass door hinges, some of which are etched with a delicate filigree design.
The chef’s kitchen is practical and gorgeous, with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Thermador range, Bosch dishwasher and icy granite countertops interspersed with dark veins. The carpeted walk-in closet in the master bedroom is a fashionista’s dream. At a full 24 feet long, this closet is nearly large enough to live in.