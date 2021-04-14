Hot property: 15-foot fountain and fireplace in the bathroom are just two of the perks on this Baltimore County property

Unique features of property: This is a modern-day palace that will leave your visitors gaping in awe from the time they approach the front door, only to encounter the 15-foot central fountain with different configurations for the water spray. Indoors, they will find a master bath as large as a small apartment with its own fireplace and custom stained-glass windows. This home contains two bars, an eight-person private home theater, and a dining room with a constellation-style ceiling with the dining room furniture thrown in for good measure. Outdoors is a grilling deck and patio, a heated swimming pool and bathhouse, and a barn-style home gym with its own rotating climbing wall. And it’s all enclosed in a stucco villa with 23-foot ceilings and Palladian windows that is streaming with light.