Hot property: Amenities abound near this Anne Arundel County home

Unique features: Buy a house in Two Rivers, and the owners acquire not just a place to live, but a way of life. Within an easy walk is a dog park, community garden and Cattail Lake, with miles of hiking and walking trails and a pagoda for enjoying the view. There’s a schedule of community events ranging from aqua Zumba to pickle ball in the fitness center and clubhouse, an environmental park and outdoor fire pit. And the house itself features plantation-style shutters, extra landscaping, a sophisticated kitchen and built-in bookshelves. The most convenient feature? A California closet system has been installed throughout the home, which is like having an invisible and super-organized butler hand you items when you need them.