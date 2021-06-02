Hot property: Stone farmhouse in Sparks is located on 27 acres of lush landscaping

Location/address: 14626 Thornton Mill Road, Sparks Glencoe
List price: $3,499,000
Year built: 1811
Last sold/price: $2,050,000 on Sept. 25, 2017
Real estate agents: Arabella Brockett of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty
Property size: Five bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms, a three-car garage and new barn on 27.61 acres of land with an outdoor pool, three fireplaces and 700-bottle wine cellar
Unique features: This is a thoroughly modern and updated home that has the original architectural details that make it feel like a 19th-century farmhouse. Stone walls are everywhere: in the kitchen, a bedroom, along a hallway. There are wide, wood plank floors, a glassed-in sunroom and English-style gardens with mature trees, and some stone and brick floors. But there’s also a saltwater infinity pool, two propane generators, four geothermal ground loops, a home touch lighting system and radiant floor heating. The barn, which is new, has exposed beams leading the eye upward to the cathedral ceilings and could be used as a party space or home office.