Hot property: This South Baltimore home was renovated by one the architects behind the American Visionary Art Museum

Unique features: This 23-foot wide Federal Hill home was designed by Rebecca Swanston, one of the two lead architects behind the American Visionary Art Museum. (She collaborated with architect Alex Castro.) The house might lack a mirrored façade and 55-foot tall spinning whirligig. But it is as visually striking as the museum in its own way, from the windows that wrap around the corner of the building and ascend three stories like a set of steps, to the rooftop deck overlooking the Inner Harbor. The house originally was built in 1875, and Swanston incorporated the red brick façade in her 2001 renovation. No detail that contributes to visual interest or to the owners’ comfort has been overlooked. There are 10-foot tall ceilings that flood the rooms with light, a kitchen with high-end appliances, and bathrooms that combine minimalist design with exuberant color — and a Jacuzzi tub. Even the staircase railings with their dramatic, swooping lines make a statement. The house also contains (a rarity for Federal Hill, a neighborhood in which street parking is problematic at best) a spacious, two-car garage.