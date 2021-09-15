Hot property: All-stone former carriage house on three acres is up for sale in Phoenix

Unique features: This all stone, former carriage house in Phoenix was built in the early 20th century and is reminiscent of an English country manor. The house is nestled on more than three acres of rolling hillside near the Loch Raven Reservoir. It features a stone terrace leading to an outside dining area, high stone walls with archways carved for pedestrians, and even a tiny pond. Indoors, visitors will find hardwood floors throughout the home, original millwork, three wood-burning fireplaces and a solarium. There’s a covered porch running most of the length of the second floor and a Romeo and Juliet-style balcony.