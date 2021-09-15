xml:space="preserve">
Hot property: All-stone former carriage house on three acres is up for sale in Phoenix

Mary Carole McCauley
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 15, 2021 11:39 AM

Address / location: 12602 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix

Listing price: $1.3 million

Year built: 1928

Last sold/ price: For $1.4 million on Aug. 24, 2005

Real estate agent: Michelle Pappas of Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty

Property size: four bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms and a two-car garage on 3.65 acres of land.

Unique features: This all stone, former carriage house in Phoenix was built in the early 20th century and is reminiscent of an English country manor. The house is nestled on more than three acres of rolling hillside near the Loch Raven Reservoir. It features a stone terrace leading to an outside dining area, high stone walls with archways carved for pedestrians, and even a tiny pond. Indoors, visitors will find hardwood floors throughout the home, original millwork, three wood-burning fireplaces and a solarium. There’s a covered porch running most of the length of the second floor and a Romeo and Juliet-style balcony.

