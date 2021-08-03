Hot property: Baltimore waterfront townhome has elevator and four levels of harbor views

Unique features: This spacious townhome in The Moorings, the upscale Canton waterfront community, features gorgeous views of sailboats bobbing on the Inner Harbor from all four levels, a patio on the first floor and outdoor deck on the fourth floor. The open concept floor plan maximizes sightlines, while the townhome includes three gas fireplaces, a wet bar and a Gramophone audio system. The kitchen features cherry cabinets, granite countertops and built-in stainless steel appliances while the master bath is outfitted with a jetted spa tub and steam shower. The two-car garage ensures that parking is always available, while the elevator stops on each floor for those times when the owner doesn’t feel like climbing stairs.